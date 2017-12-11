Time to fight for the education we deserve as a progressive nation
A nation which cannot provide an enabling environment for its future generation to read and learn is a regressing nation, not a progressive one.
When I compare what's being said in this heartbreaking report - that Grade 4 pupils can't read - back to the days when we were in school, pupils could write, do dictation, etc.
Policymakers have a huge task looking into this critical issue. If the upcoming generation can't read, it means they will drop out of school.
It's time South Africans, especially ordinary people, stand up to claim the freedom that fighters died for.
Martha Mphelo
Mamelodi West