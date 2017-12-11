Time to fight for the education we deserve as a progressive nation

A nation which cannot provide an enabling environment for its future generation to read and learn is a regressing nation, not a progressive one.

When I compare what's being said in this heartbreaking report - that Grade 4 pupils can't read - back to the days when we were in school, pupils could write, do dictation, etc.

Policymakers have a huge task looking into this critical issue. If the upcoming generation can't read, it means they will drop out of school.