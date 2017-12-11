Letters

Time to fight for the education we deserve as a progressive nation

By Reader Letter - 11 December 2017 - 11:33
Picture credit: Books - http://bookslive.co.za/
Picture credit: Books - http://bookslive.co.za/

A nation which cannot provide an enabling environment for its future generation to read and learn is a regressing nation, not a progressive one.

When I compare what's being said in this heartbreaking report - that Grade 4 pupils can't read - back to the days when we were in school, pupils could write, do dictation, etc.

Policymakers have a huge task looking into this critical issue. If the upcoming generation can't read, it means they will drop out of school.

80% of Grade 4s can't read‚ literacy survey reveals

South Africa is rooted to the bottom of the class when it comes to teaching children to read.
News
5 days ago

It's time South Africans, especially ordinary people, stand up to claim the freedom that fighters died for.

Martha Mphelo

Mamelodi West

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

People pounce on Cape Town beer-truck spill
Murder vs Suicide: Here’s Jason Rohde’s side of the story
X