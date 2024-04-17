SOWETAN | Police must build trust in communities

We have repeatedly told stories of illegal miners known as zama zamas and their alleged links to crimes committed in various communities for a while now.
These stories have revealed the levels of violence that those who live around the affected areas are exposed to daily. These incidents are as much of a concern to those who are impacted directly as they ought to be to the rest of us.
This is because no one is immune to crime in this country and we all have a duty to fight it wherever it manifests.
On Sunday, at least eight homes housing illegal miners were burnt down in Moremela in Mpumalanga after residents went on rampage blaming zama zamas for a spate of crimes in their area. Police in the province have confirmed they are aware of fights between illegal miners in the area and have since set up a team to deal with their illegal activities.
According to locals, their village along the famous Panorama tourist route has seen an increased activity in illegal mining which they say has also brought with it high levels of crime. Residents said as a result, many of them were living in fear in their community and at the weekend they decided to take matters into their own hands by attacking housing renting out rooms to zama zamas. The attacks have however left the community divided with some claiming to be earning a living from renting out their backyard rooms to the illegal miners.
But this growing phenomenon of illegal mining and its related activities is far more dangerous to be left in the hands of the communities themselves to deal with. The arson attacks in Moremela village at the weekend ought to spur authorities to do more and curb these activities before things get out of hand.
The growing frustrations of communities over what they see as police in action has resulted in many instances where people take the law into their own hands. We do not condone this and in fact, we believe it is unacceptable in a country where the rule of law is supreme.
While this is not a matter for police alone, they have a duty to build trust with communities by diligently performing their work to safeguard lives.
SOWETAN | Police must build trust in communities
