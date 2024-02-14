THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Even in podcast and social media era, radio continues to play central role

Radio is aptly described as the theater of the mind because it has undoubtedly been a powerful tool, therapeutic medium of communication and a source of entertainment and education for many.
This week marked World Radio Day as proclaimed by the member states of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation in 2011, and adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012 as an international day.
Equally important this week was the celebration of radio’s milestone of a century of existence.’ In celebrating this milestone, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) was joined by University of Western Cape Professor Sisanda Nkoala and Zolile Mapipa in a webinar under the theme: “Radio, a century informing, educating and entertaining”.
Despite the introduction of television and the internet including social media, radio remains an important source of information and accessible in many forms. Therapeutics, not only does radio give the listener hope, it also provides for immediate two-way communication.
Radio was introduced in SA on December 28 1923 with the first experimental broadcast going out from Railway Headquarters.
I was introduced to broadcast journalism, which includes radio and television, in the early years of my career though my first love has always been print and newspaper journalism.
But radio has been part of my life since childhood. I grew up in the apartheid era of Radio Bantu, of which the current regional radio stations were founded, mostly listening to Radio Sesotho (now Lesedi FM), Radio Zulu (Ukhozi FM), Radio Lebowa (Thobela FM) and Radio Tswana (nowMotsweding FM).
Later in my teens I fell in love with radio Bop, then Radio Metro and other stations including SAFM, Talk Radio 702 and Highveld including Kaya FM, YFM FM, Jozi FM and Power FM mostly which took to the airwaves in the democratic dispensation.
Long before the advent of the black and white TV, families used to gather around radio during supper listening to stories, like many do now watching their favourite television soapies.
It was radio that we relied on to get much needed information about the world around us. It was only in 1999 when I was awarded the International Journalism Programme Scholars by the German Embassy and did internship at Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, that I discovered my passion for radio.
I was taught everything by a colleague, Wangibe Emmanuel, from Côte d’Ivoire. Most importantly, radio gives hope and inspiration. Be it talk show, which mostly provides two-way communication with listeners engaging live or playing music.
It’s on occasions like World Radio Day that we should ponder, reflect, remember and celebrate legends past and present such as Sebota Lekhelebane, Cansus Mchunu and Thabiso Pakisi, to mention just a few.
Radio Democracy Development chairperson Adv Robin Sewlal once observed that radio is a charming medium that is intimate and connects. One hopes that all stakeholders including the National Community Radio Forum, MDDA and NAB continue to cherish the importance of radio as it celebrates the 100 years of the existence.
This is no mean feat given we have now entered the digital age and artificial intelligence, yet the airwaves are still dominant in our lives.
■ Sepotokele is a journalist,communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
It is a charming medium that is intimate and connects
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Even in podcast and social media era, radio continues to play central role
