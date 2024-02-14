MICHAEL CURRIN | Diversified energy projects will help keep the lights on

Our electricity shortage intensified over the past week to stage 6 as the national grid was placed under pressure due to breakdowns in generation units.
Efforts are underway to stabilise the energy system through the urgent return to service of a number of these units. While these types of challenges remain with us in the short-term, we have a decisive plan to increase our energy security.
The Energy Action Plan sets out a clear path to reduce the severity of load shedding in the short-term and achieve energy security in the long -term. The plan is being implemented by following a multi-disciplinary and integrated approach, which is led by the minister in the presidency for electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with the support of the Department of mineral resources and energy, the department of public enterprises and the national energy crisis committee.
As part of the plan, the government is implementing wide-ranging reforms to enable private investment in electricity generation and accelerating the procurement of new generation capacity from renewable sources such as solar, wind, gas and battery storage.
We are aware of the urgency to bring new energy generation capacity on stream to lessen the impact of load shedding and secure our nation’s energy future. In this regard, the department of energy has opened two new bid windows as part of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme to attract private investment into energy generation.
Bid windows 7 and 8 aim to procure 5,000 megawatts (MW) through renewable projects such as solar, wind, biomass and hydro generation. We had also requested proposals for large-scale battery storage systems as part of efforts to manage demand during peak periods and support grid stability.
Through these requests, we aim to procure 1,230MW battery storage, which adds to the request earlier this year for 500MW of storage. In diversifying our energy generation, we will procure gas-to-power of 3,000MW and 2,500MW of nuclear energy.
On the push for gas-to-power generation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa has signaled its intention to fund gas generation projects. We are confident that the new bid windows will strengthen our energy generation capacity as we continue, through the Energy Action Plan, to also improve our existing generation capability.
These bid windows build on the renewable energy projects already at an advanced stage of work. The work taking place in the renewable energy sector is a concrete example of how the private sector can partner with the government to provide practical solutions to an immediate challenge that our country faces.
Through independent power producers and embedded generation, we expect 10,000M Win additional generation capacity over the next few years. As we work to close the electricity supply shortfall, we also move to a greener and more sustainable energy supply that will secure and change the country’s energy future.
■ Currin is deputy director-general at Government Communications and Information System
MICHAEL CURRIN | Diversified energy projects will help keep the lights on
