Soaring tuition fees, coupled with the ongoing costs of accommodation, textbooks and daily living, create a substantial burden. Even for those who manage to secure a place, the investment is immense and there’s no guarantee of employment at the end of the academic journey.
The consequences of this predicament are dire. SA has witnessed a surge in youth taking up low-paying, menial jobs that neither reflect their potential nor align with their aspirations.
This perpetuates a disheartening cycle of unfulfilled potential and contributes to the escalating rates of youth unemployment, which ultimately contributes to broader societal challenges.
We’ve reached a point where it is essential to acknowledge that a university qualification is not the only way to get ahead. Our country urgently needs innovative, accessible, and affordable solutions to empower its youth within their means to enable them to bridge the skills gap, secure meaningful employment and contribute to national development.
Online, video-based learning platforms emerge as a realistic alternative in such a challenging landscape, offering a transformative lifeline to young school leavers. Online learning platforms are effective in dismantling the financial and geographical barriers that impede the progress of many matriculants.
By providing cost-effective access to industry-aligned education and skills development, modern learning platforms can successfully empower SA’s youth to unlock their full potential and forge a brighter future, starting where they are and using what they have.
TEBOGO MOLETA | Online learning is a viable alternative to traditional university education
It is highly effective in dismantling the financial and geographical barriers
Image: 123RF
SA stands at a crossroads where the aspirations of many matriculants clash with the formidable reality of their financial constraints.
The nation grapples with a critical challenge – the dream of further education and enhanced employment prospects is often quashed by the exorbitant costs associated with university education.
The repercussions of this financial chasm are felt in the persistently high youth unemployment rates, reaching a staggering 46.5% at the end of the first quarter in 2023.
If we know that traditional education avenues are likely to fail the majority of our youth, what is the alternative? Big problems demands pioneering solutions and this is where online video-based learning platforms have the potential to flip the script on the numbers and rewrite a narrative of hope for the next generation.
The primary hurdle for matriculants lies in the limited access to university education. With a finite number of universities and a limited number of seats, the competition is fierce and stringent requirements further narrow the gateway.
NTHAMBELENI GABARA | Let’s recognise, honour progress made since 1994
Soaring tuition fees, coupled with the ongoing costs of accommodation, textbooks and daily living, create a substantial burden. Even for those who manage to secure a place, the investment is immense and there’s no guarantee of employment at the end of the academic journey.
The consequences of this predicament are dire. SA has witnessed a surge in youth taking up low-paying, menial jobs that neither reflect their potential nor align with their aspirations.
This perpetuates a disheartening cycle of unfulfilled potential and contributes to the escalating rates of youth unemployment, which ultimately contributes to broader societal challenges.
We’ve reached a point where it is essential to acknowledge that a university qualification is not the only way to get ahead. Our country urgently needs innovative, accessible, and affordable solutions to empower its youth within their means to enable them to bridge the skills gap, secure meaningful employment and contribute to national development.
Online, video-based learning platforms emerge as a realistic alternative in such a challenging landscape, offering a transformative lifeline to young school leavers. Online learning platforms are effective in dismantling the financial and geographical barriers that impede the progress of many matriculants.
By providing cost-effective access to industry-aligned education and skills development, modern learning platforms can successfully empower SA’s youth to unlock their full potential and forge a brighter future, starting where they are and using what they have.
MASILO LEPURU | ICJ ruling on Palestine is a question of power, not law
The undeniable advantage of online learning lies in its clear accessibility. Unlike traditional universities with limited spaces and stringent requirements, online platforms offer an abundance of knowledge and skill-based courses covering diverse fields.
These platforms make industry experts accessible in an unprecedented manner, allowing individuals to benefit from practical knowledge rooted in years of experience.
Being able to pick and choose from industry aligned educational resources is an immediate solution that ensures that students can be equipped with the skills currently demanded by the job market.
Financial constraints are also addressed by the affordability and easy availability of online courses. Furthermore, online learning enables tailored education based on individual interests. SA’s future hinges on its ability to embrace these innovative solutions and provide its youth with the tools to succeed in the dynamic, demanding modern job market.
■ Moleta is MD and founder at Think Tank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos