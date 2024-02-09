JRA embarks on road-fixing blitz

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has embarked on a road-fixing blitz to improve the quality of driving in and around the city.
The agency plans extensive asphalt overlays, retarring and crack sealing on roads throughout the city. Kwazelela Mcetywa, JRA head of infrastructure development, said the programme aims to reinstate the quality of deteriorated road surfaces and it is a long-term approach to addressing potholes and extending the lifespan of roads.
“Road resurfacing is a rolling programme developed and implemented on an annual basis. The JRA periodically undertakes a visual conditions assessment on the state of roads across all seven regions in the City of Johannesburg. This assessment helps to categorise the status or quality of roads ranging from ‘very poor to very good’. Roads that have badly deteriorated and cannot be fixed through pothole patching or crack sealing are prioritised for resurfacing,” said Mcetywa.
The resurfacing scope entails the milling out of aged or deteriorated tar and laying new asphalt about 30mm thick.
While Region A has witnessed noticeable improvements, the resurfacing programme extends citywide, said the JRA. Roads that have been resurfaced in Region A include Pharmaceutical Road, 15th Road and 16th Road in Randjies Estate. In Glen Austin George Road was upgraded from 15th Road to R101 and from Rosie’s Place Road to Austin Road.
In Halfway House Richard Street, Suttie Avenue, Barlow Road, Richard Street and 15th and 16th roads were resurfaced.
Mcetywa said newly resurfaced roads improve the riding quality for motorists as the roads tend to be smooth.
“Motorists must continue to drive cautiously and adhere to the speed limit. It is easy for accidents to take place when it rains and the roads are slippery.”
Motorists should be aware road markings on newly resurfaced roads are carried out three weeks after resurfacing. This delay ensures the tar sets firmly and dries adequately before the application of road markings.
JRA embarks on road-fixing blitz
Tackles potholes and aims to extend lifespan of roads
Image: Supplied
