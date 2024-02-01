SOWETAN | Give Bafana same hype as Boks

Now that Bafana Bafana have made the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal, perhaps this is the right time for those who doubted the team to fully back them.
When they lost their first match against Mali two weeks ago, Bafana drew a lot of criticism – most of it unfair – but after Tuesday’s momentous 2-0 win over Morocco, they deserve full backing from a nation that can do with more inspirational stories.
As we had warned, Bafana corrected their mistakes from that opening fixture to comfortably beat Namibia and hold off Tunisia, before coming up against the mighty Morocco this week.
Many would not have given the South Africans a chance against Africa’s No.1- ranked team who are also the only side from this continent to have ever made a World Cup semifinal.
That’s why the win over Morocco must rank among the best our national team have had since readmission in 1991, given that the North Africans were overwhelming pre-tournament favourites.
It’s all credit to coach Hugo Broos and his team, and the success they are enjoying now was not built over one night.
But just knocking out tournament favourites should not be the main aim. Bafana now have to aim higher, especially as some of the big guns like Senegal, Algeria and Egypt are out of the tournament. The trophy is certainly there for the taking, and a huge shift in mentality has to happen in the Bafana dressing room.
Next up is Cape Verde in SA’s sights, in Saturday’s quarterfinal. The islanders are a dangerous side who can’t be taken lightly, but we trust our boys will approach the match with the same intensity as they did Morocco.
Having quietly gone about their business, we call on the the nation to rise up and let Bafana know that they believe in them. How about rallying behind the team in the same manner we did when the Springboks lifted the World Cup last year?
Corporates allowed their employees to wear team shirts on Fridays, as did some schools. You could hardly travel a kilometre without seeing a Bok shirt or SA flag in sight. At this stage, Bafana deserve the same hype and encouragement.
South Africans must send a positive message to the team in Ivory Coast and carry them over the line. After all, our boys are a mere three games away from achieving a miracle.
SOWETAN | Give Bafana same hype as Boks
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
