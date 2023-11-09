SOWETAN | No solace for firefighters' families

An investigation report into the fire that gutted the Bank of Lisbon building in Joburg CBD has confirmed what many long suspected – negligence.
Although it has taken five years to reach this point, the report lays bare callous failures at every level that led to the tragic death of three firefighters. The families of firemen Simphiwe Moropane, Nduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi have been waiting to hear what happened to their loved ones for years.
The scathing report released to the Gauteng legislature by premier Panyaza Lesufi found a litany of failures by the provincial government and the Joburg emergency management services.
It found the building was a fire hazard, no risk assessment was conducted, no fire extinguishers were installed and that an office heater could have sparked the blaze.
In addition to this, the emergency services personnel that responded to the fire were provided with a truck that was not equipped with radio communication. Even more alarmingly, that fire crew went into the building without analysing the risk and tactical approach to ensure the task was undertaken with minimum risk.
What the report to the legislature doesn’t tell us though is what has happened since that calamitous day five years ago. It merely provides recommendations including that an audit be undertaken of all government buildings to ensure compliance and that Joburg emergency services ensure communication equipment is provided and maintained in their trucks.
Despite there being a criminal case opened on the fire, an investigation in this regard is yet to be completed.
Lesufi has committed to implementing the recommendations of the report and requested the City of Joburg to share it with affected families of the deceased firefighters as part of their closure.
But this serves as a cold comfort, and we should all be alarmed that no one has been held to account for the tragedy all these years. It perpetuates the culture of impunity that we have seen in numerous other tragedies in Gauteng, including the Life Esidimeni matter.
Having waited this long for investigations, the families of the deceased firefighters will likely be re-traumatised reading the horrifying findings of negligence by the state rather than finding closure.
They have every right to feel let down.
No solace for firefighters' families
No one held to account for Bank of Lisbon blaze
