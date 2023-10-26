SOWETAN | Give support where it is needed

Anywhere in the world there is a common understanding that good governance is as much about doing the right thing in the public interest as it is about managing public perceptions.
Managing public perceptions matters little to those in power in SA. The recent controversy involving the KwaZulu-Natal government and its pledge to fund the SA Music Awards is the latest demonstration of this.
The KZN government inked a deal that would see it invest millions of rand into the annual awards ceremony over three years. After a public outcry about the funding and subsequent intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa, KZN withdrew its financial support yesterday.
To clarify, the government has a responsibility to invest in the creative arts as much as any other sector in SA. This is an important economy and should never play second fiddle to any other sector. However, like any other sector, the state’s support must be prudent and ensure structural interventions where needed to create a conducive environment where artists can thrive.
The negligence of this responsibility lies at the heart of the challenges faced by artists. Still, it is questionable whether the investment into the Samas serves this important purpose beyond the glitz and glamour of the night. In the context of the pressing challenges in SA and in particular KZN, the public was justified in its outcry about the amount of money to be invested into this event.
The province, arguably more than most, has been hit the hardest by elements of climate change.nThis has devastated homes, public infrastructure and has rendered its provincial economy even more vulnerable. Deciding to splurge on what appears to be a nice-to-have in times of extreme need is not a prudent way to manage public funds, even if such funds are ring-fenced for the creative economy.
The decision by the provincial government to withdraw funding for this event is welcomed, even if it was after the intervention of the highest office in the land. The optics were simply insulting to a majority desperately trying to survive.
SOWETAN | Give support where it is needed
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Anywhere in the world there is a common understanding that good governance is as much about doing the right thing in the public interest as it is about managing public perceptions.
Managing public perceptions matters little to those in power in SA. The recent controversy involving the KwaZulu-Natal government and its pledge to fund the SA Music Awards is the latest demonstration of this.
The KZN government inked a deal that would see it invest millions of rand into the annual awards ceremony over three years. After a public outcry about the funding and subsequent intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa, KZN withdrew its financial support yesterday.
To clarify, the government has a responsibility to invest in the creative arts as much as any other sector in SA. This is an important economy and should never play second fiddle to any other sector. However, like any other sector, the state’s support must be prudent and ensure structural interventions where needed to create a conducive environment where artists can thrive.
The negligence of this responsibility lies at the heart of the challenges faced by artists. Still, it is questionable whether the investment into the Samas serves this important purpose beyond the glitz and glamour of the night. In the context of the pressing challenges in SA and in particular KZN, the public was justified in its outcry about the amount of money to be invested into this event.
The province, arguably more than most, has been hit the hardest by elements of climate change.nThis has devastated homes, public infrastructure and has rendered its provincial economy even more vulnerable. Deciding to splurge on what appears to be a nice-to-have in times of extreme need is not a prudent way to manage public funds, even if such funds are ring-fenced for the creative economy.
The decision by the provincial government to withdraw funding for this event is welcomed, even if it was after the intervention of the highest office in the land. The optics were simply insulting to a majority desperately trying to survive.
SOWETAN | Chiefs must ask hard questions
SOWETAN | Boks must keep focus despite drama
SOWETAN | Lily Mine shameful truth out
SOWETAN | Westbury arrests need convictions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos