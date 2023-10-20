The arrest of five suspects in connection with the gang-related killings in Westbury, Johannesburg is good news and could give a flicker of hope for justice to the families of the victims.
Police announced this week that they had arrested the five, including a man believed to have shot and killed anti-gang unit cop WO Dalmain Morris last month.
Morris was gunned down while interviewing a witness of another murder in the area, which has been battling the escalating scourge of gang-related violence and alleged drug turf wars.
His killing served as a stark reminder of the brazen criminality and that no one is spared in the violence that has engulfed Westbury.
Sadly, the community has repeatedly spoken out about their loss of faith and trust in the police to end the violence and restore the rule of law.
No one can fault them after many promises of intervention by police management yielded little to no results in dealing with the gang warfare that continues to claim more lives daily. Police minister Bheki Cele visited the area at least once to assure residents that the law would be enforced, and he was met with scepticism.
The devastation caused by the violence was illuminated by a documentary we published this week, which gave a voice to some of the victims who have remained faceless because of fear.
SOWETAN | Westbury arrests need convictions
Five suspects linked to gang-related killings arrested
In all of this we must congratulate the police who investigated some of the killings and arrested the five suspects thus far. The bigger and broader test, however, must be ensuring that this progress translates into successful prosecution and rounding up of the remaining thugs behind the murders of innocent people.
Only the arrest of all involved in the heinous crimes and subsequent successful prosecution will in some way bring real closure to the families and restore the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system.
For this to happen it means all aspects of the criminal justice system must work for the justice that the Westbury community has been longing for to be achieved. The investigations into the killings must be expedited and watertight cases be presented to court.
Until now, that hasn’t been happening. Far too many lives have been lost and yet no convictions have come to the fore. Police officers who have signed up to serve and protect the public must do their job of investigating every crime diligently and arrest perpetrators.
