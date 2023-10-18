The idea of imposters passing themselves off as medical doctors has become disturbingly common in our news and lives.
SOWETAN | Throw the book at these fakes
The idea of imposters passing themselves off as medical doctors has become disturbingly common in our news and lives.
Last week bogus doctor Mathew Lani, a TikTok influencer who pulled wool over many people’s eyes posing as a health professional was exposed. The TikTok influencer allegedly stole the identity of an intern doctor working at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni.
Lani, who is yet to be arrested despite charges laid against him, presented himself at various Gauteng hospitals as a doctor.
At the weekend the story of Kingsley Leeto Chele surfaced after he escaped from police custody following his arrest for fraud, theft and impersonating a medical practitioner.
Neighbours told this newspaper that Chele claimed to have studied medicine in the UK. Scrubs, sick notes and coats with Gauteng department of health logos were found in his apartment.
Both Lani and Chele used social media to allegedly dupe unsuspecting victims into believing their claimed credentials were legit.
Not only is pretending to be anything you’re not bad and illegal but claiming to be a qualified medical doctor is dangerous with a human life price tag.
The biggest concern also must be that on social media it appears being able to show a pair of scrubs and a stethoscope around the neck is enough to go around scamming people especially with medical content.
It is astonishing and brazen criminality that ought to be punished harshly if we consider that such imposters would often target the most vulnerable in society. That both Lani and Chele evaded detection for a while may have to do with whom they were targeting in their alleged criminality.
Even though health professions bodies encourage people to check the validity of the registry of doctors, indications from the cases of the two bogus doctors show this is not a common practice.
It is therefore evident how easy it can be to masquerade as a doctor by simply wearing a white coat with a stethoscope around your neck.
But beyond the selfish acts and recklessness of the dodgy individuals behind these scams is the risk to the lives of far too many people.
