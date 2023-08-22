KHULEKANI NGCOBO | Illegally treated timber bad for consumers and nature

Do we really know our consumer rights? Do we know the responsibility that comes with our constitutional rights?
This is the question I have been asking myself as a South African who has a constitution, regarded as one of the world’s most progressive, that contains a Bill of Rights which forms part of the cornerstone of our democracy. It enshrines the rights of all people and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.
As consumers, we have the Consumer Protection Act No. 68 of 2008 which aims to protect the interests of all consumers, ensure accessible, transparent and efficient redress for consumers who are subjected to abuse or exploitation in the marketplace.
The Consumer Protection Act defines a consumer as any person to whom goods and services are marketed, who is a user of the supplier’s goods, enters into a transaction with the supplier or service provider of any services and products.
As consumers we have a responsibility to know our rights and we are entitled to enforce these rights.
But recently, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) embarked on surprise raids of illegally treated timber in the Eastern Cape to seize all illegally treated timber from distributors in Mthatha and surrounding areas.
The NRCS was responding to the growing number of illegally treated timber found in the SA market, as part of its mandate to protect consumers and the environment.
While these non-compliant products are removed from the market, it is true that shoppers cannot tell if wood they are buying comes from illegal sources or not.
Most consumers, especially those in rural areas, are not aware that they could be adding to deforestation and global warming when they buy this illegally treated timber from local suppliers and distributors.
The growing number of illegally treated timber is because of a consumer demand-led market, just like anything else, so consumer response is utterly critical. Most of the time we hear suppliers or hardware shop owners saying, “but our customers will not be able to pay more”, while we know that they have been successfully adjusting people’s shopping habits when it suits them.
With the current economic situation, consumers opt for cheaper products as a substitute of bricks and legally treated timber which are deemed expensive.
Legally treated timber is worth investing in, even as cheaper, illegal goods undercut the market. People can guarantee that what they are buying comes from well-managed, sustainable sources.
Lots of certified timber is not even sold as certified because the demand is low. We as consumers really need to recognise how vital our role is.
According to the regulator, the following requirements must be adhered to in order to render the products safe and compliant:
A statement that the preservative treatment of timber complies with the requirements of the relevant product specification standard as set out in paragraph 12.4 of the latest edition of SANS (South African National Standards) 10005;
The type/s of preservative/s that is/are used in the preservative treatment of timber as set out in paragraph 4 of the latest edition of SANS 10005 or relevant product specification standard;
The hazard class/es for which timber is treated as set out in paragraph 5 of the latest edition of SANS 10005; and
The preservative treatment process/es that is/are used in accordance with paragraph 8.2 of the latest edition of SANS 10005.
Hence, the NRCS has warned consumers on the rise of illegally treated timber, and advised against purchasing the product which is of a sub-standard quality.
The NRCS will continue to monitor compliance of products and if any product is found non-compliant, the organisation will remove it from the market.
• Ngcobo is a senior communicator at the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications.
