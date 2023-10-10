TESSA DOOMS | Indirect impact of injustice haunts victims of inner-city fire
Arrests and threats mount as survivors restart their lives
It was Dr Martin Luther King Jr who first said that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.
King, talking during the civil rights uprising in 1963 in the US, as they fought for the human and civil rights of black communities, exhorted not only the government of the day but also the white compatriots to guard justice jealously, even when injustice does not directly affect them.“.....
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.