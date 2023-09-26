×

TESSA DOOMS | Growing list of symptoms of neglect by uncaring and failing government

Incompetence in many forms leads to death

By Tessa Dooms - 26 September 2023 - 12:08

When history looks back at this era of SA history, I am certain that one chapter of the book will be titled “The Age of Neglect.”

Burning buildings, exploding streets, flooding settlements, endless litter and hospitals without water are but a few of the growing list of symptoms of neglect of governance by a government that does not care...

