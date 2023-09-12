×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

TESSA DOOMS | Our duty remains to journey survivors out of despair into hope

Unseen and unsung heroes of Johannesburg inner city fire disaster are volunteers

12 September 2023 - 09:49
Tessa Dooms Columnist
Aftermath from the fire that destroyed the Johannesburg CBD building at the corner of Delvers and Alberts Streets on September 07, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, the fire killed 77 people, including 12 children, and left more than 50 others injured.
Aftermath from the fire that destroyed the Johannesburg CBD building at the corner of Delvers and Alberts Streets on September 07, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, the fire killed 77 people, including 12 children, and left more than 50 others injured.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

On Friday September 8 2023, hundreds of mourners gathered at the Central Methodist Church in the Johannesburg city centre to memorialise the lives of over 70 people who died in the fire at 80 Alberts Street in Marshalltown. Joining some of the survivors of the deadly August 31 fire and the families of those who passed, I was struck by many things that were absent from an occasion of such gravity.

What was missing from the memorial service were some of the things we all lost in the fire. It was more than a week since the fire. Less than 10 people had been identified and buried at that time. More than 60 bodies remained unidentified.

Over 300 people remained displaced. Most in temporary shelters but almost 100 people trying to find food and medical care outside of the government’s relief efforts for fear of victimisation, detention or losing touch with loved ones and belongings.

Reports mount of orphaned or missing children. South Africans and migrants have lost identity documents, making it hard to prove their relationships to presumed deceased people.

The false narrative that the victims were only migrants and illegally in SA has caused the news cycle to move on quickly and the politicians to lack care because the tragedy in their minds represented mere victims rather than future voters.

The memorial service was organised by the South African Council of Churches, supported by community organisers in the inner city and managers of the temporary shelters. Four hundred people were victims of the fire but less than 100 were transported from shelters to what was the only memorial service marking this event.

Government officials were conspicuously absent from the event, even though it was the shelters organised by the state that bussed survivors to the event.

Survivors sharing their stories of trauma and loss had not accessed counselling services or support for charting a path forward. As a country we lost in the fire the veneer of a competent and caring government, able to coordinate efforts for a humanitarian response to a human tragedy.

Within a week of the fire City of Johannesburg officials have conducted three raids on buildings around the site of the fire. With no or little warning officials have evicted people from buildings, citing safety concerns, with no plan for where those families should go.

Trumpeting a hollow line that evicted people should go to shelters, already overflowing temporary shelters in Bez Valley, Jeppestown and Hillbrow have no provisions for more people.

On Thursday, victims of the fire gathered outside the building requesting assistance to access their identity documents in the building. With burns on their backs and casts on legs broken from jumping out of the windows of the burning building, 20 survivors were outnumbered by a rapid increase in public order police wielding rifles, seemingly protecting the ward councillors from the people rather than serving the victims. The only possible threat posed by that crowd was their vulnerability.

As people with nothing more to lose, the threat of their anger loomed larger than compassion for their need. This tragedy is far from over. Until people affected by this fire are able to heal their literal wounds, bury their loved ones and rebuild their lives, our duty remains to journey survivors out of despair into hope.

Hope in this situation has been located in the one good thing I have found because of the fire; the commitment of community activists who have and continue to show up for survivors in and outside the shelters and fragmented state response.

A small but growing group of social and political activists and organisers have stood in the gap left by the state’s response. The unseen and unsung heroes of this disaster response are volunteers who have quietly and dutifully organised food, blankets, medical care, search parties and burial processes for victims of the Johannesburg fire.

Often acting as a bridge between the state’s efforts and community needs, we owe a debt of gratitude to the people who show up when the headlines die down and the politicians lose interest, reminding us once again that we the people can govern and must not lose faith in our democracy if we have each other.

TESSA DOOMS | Marshalltown fire disaster points to major governance failures on all levels

When it comes to hijacked buildings, the government must deal with the crimes rather than the consequences. As it relates to basic human rights, it ...
Opinion
1 week ago

TESSA DOOMS | Zim election underpinned significance of levelling playing field for fairness

The recent elections in Zimbabwe have once again shone a light on the importance of election processes in the advancement of democracy as the will of ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TESSA DOOMS | We need grand coalition of society for political change

Politicians do not have a monopoly on influencing politics. That was one of the great lessons of the UDF. Communities came together across ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TESSA DOOMS | We have a duty to make democracy work for all South Africans

While these are clear threats to democracy, perhaps the greatest threats are countries like SA where we tick so many of the correct boxes for what ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

TESSA DOOMS | Genocide threat of 'Kill the Boer' is a white right-wing idea

For SA to change, improve and become a safe and more prosperous country, we must all protect and build the state and the nation collectively.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral