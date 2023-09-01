LEBOGANG MAILE | Let's hasten gender transformation in construction

The slow pace of transformation for women in construction, after years of gender discrimination, paints a bleak picture for the entire industry. It is a constant and long-standing national grievance, which should finally be resolved. It is the responsibility of all of us to drive meaningful transformation within the sector.
Decisive and game-changing actions are needed as a matter of urgency. It is also a major concern that the government is facing serious challenges in meeting budget spending targets of 40% of procurement spend on women-owned businesses in the sector, despite our progressive legislation and policy frameworks. These policies and programmes have increased the number of women-owned businesses within the built environment sector, but the growth, competitiveness and sustainability of these businesses remains a major concern.
Not only do women have difficulties accessing finance, they also face a lack of education and training as well as gender discrimination within the sector. Another issue for women in the sector is that most of their businesses are below grade 5 when it comes to the Construction Industry Development Board’s grading, and they find it extremely difficult to move up this grading system.
A contractor needs to have completed a project valued at between R1.5m and R3m and also meet minimum thresholds for financial and work capabilities to qualify for this grade. It is our joint responsibility – public and private role players – to create an enabling environment for women-owned companies to thrive.
One of the measures to improve our performance in supporting women-owned entities within the sector and unlocking opportunities, is implementing the contractor development model. Procurement systems should be structured in such a way that it allows some form of preferential treatment, with temporary protective barriers that will allow women-owned businesses to build their capacity until they are able to compete significantly in the open market.
This model will be implemented within a clear, supportive policy framework that encourages cooperation and empowerment through joint ventures, partnerships and sub-contracting. It discourages exploitation between contractors and sub-contractors, which is widespread in the sector.
We have also started with plans to hold a provincial construction indaba and expo for women-owned businesses and other designated groups later this year. The expo will bring together all relevant stakeholders to contribute towards addressing economic emancipation for all women, youth and people with disabilities in the province.
Through this major gathering, we aim to increase access to opportunities for women-owned businesses and other designated groups, discuss training and skills development, and strategies on how to increase the representation in the construction sector. Various industry stakeholders will also showcase game-changing programmes, which they are implementing to benefit women and other designated groups.
Additionally, government funding entities will have a platform to exhibit the diverse funding options available for businesses. It will also afford the opportunity for designated groups who have previously benefited from government funding to showcase their achievements. Another critical measure that must be highlighted is that we will enforce the inclusion of specific goals as stipulated in the Preferential Procurement Regulation of 2022 on tender projects.
This will assist in upscaling the expenditure on women-owned businesses and other designated groups. A record of the nominated designated groups will be made available for inclusion in our tender terms of reference. The department of infrastructure development has also developed an Emerging Contractor Development Programme (ECDP) Framework.
It seeks to address the developmental challenges facing a number of emerging contractors in the construction industry within the province, with women being on top of the priority.
These contractors will undergo a structured development process so that they are able to grow, develop and eventually compete within the mainstream. The ECDP will focus on ensuring access to procurement opportunities, mentorship and technical support services, training and skills development, facilitate access to funding, sub-contracting, payment to contractors and construction plants, and equipment hire.
Empowering women and increasing their participation in the construction sector requires an integrated approach that brings all diverse sector efforts towards the centre, and integrates our efforts to ensure an effective, structured, and systematic approach.
• Maile is the Gauteng MEC of human settlements and infrastructure development
LEBOGANG MAILE | Let's hasten gender transformation in construction
Image: Koena Mashale
