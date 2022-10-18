SMMEs benefit from R26bn road upgrade

Mduduzi Jijana is the owner of the Disability Empowerment Movement, which is one of the companies benefiting from the R26bn upgrade of the N3 highway between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.
The project, which is being spearheaded by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), is ensuring that entrepreneurs such as Jijana not only benefit but in turn create employment for others.
Jijana, who lives with a disability, says his company instals road signs between Hilton and Pietermaritzburg. He employs 13 people and says the project has changed their lives.
“As people living with a disability, we have shown that we are capable. We no longer rely on grants. We do the actual work,” says Jijana.
Sanral N3 programme manager Tsepo Matekane says it ensured that 30% of the work was assigned to local companies with the ability to provide various services. This created many opportunities for small businesses owned by youth, previously disadvantaged people and women.
“There are 108 small, medium and micro enterprises currently working on the various projects,” he says.
Nokuthula Zondi of Ingqalabutho Yamalinda Multipurpose Trading was awarded a contract to supply soil and install water drainage pipes.
She says her company employed eight skilled workers, including drivers. Zondi says that women are as capable as men and her company has a good service track record.
“We understand the importance of time and meet all our targets to ensure the project runs accordingly. We appreciate the opportunity and we hope more will come so that our company can grow according to construction levels,” she says.
Matekane says the Durban-Free State-Gauteng Logistics and Industrial Corridor development has an estimated budget of R26bn and is one of national government’s key strategic integrated projects. It is known as SIP2.
The project will widen the N3 with more lanes in each direction. It also includes changing some of the major interchanges to improve traffic flow.
The affected section of the N3 has over the years experienced traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours because the majority of cargo trucks from the Durban harbour use the highway to Gauteng and other inland provinces. Some of the cargo truck drivers have caused accidents by not taking care on sharp curves.
“Apart from resolving chronic traffic by creating greater mobility through the construction of additional traffic lanes, the upgrading of the N3 will result in increased safety. Dangerous curves will be ironed out. Unsafe intersections will be redesigned,” Maketane says.
Matekane says that SIP2 will strengthen the logistics and transport corridor between SA’s main industrial hubs, improve access to Durban’s export and import facilities and raise efficiency along the corridor.
To this end, the government intends to develop a transport system that is consistent with the real needs of the people living in SA and caters for people with less money to spend on travel.
Maketane says the upgrades will take between eight and 10 years to complete and road closures will be kept to the minimum. He says motorists will be kept informed of traffic delays and the KwaZulu-Natal traffic authorities will help maintain traffic control.
SMMEs benefit from R26bn road upgrade
13 employees of disability company install signs
Image: Supplied
