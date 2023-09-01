Parties declare second-largest amount of donations to IEC since implementation of party funding act

Four political parties have declared donations of almost R60m as part of the political party funding declarations for this quarter.

This, according the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), was the second-highest declared donations since the act was enacted into a law in 2021.

Of this was R22m declared by the DA and R20m by the ANC, while ActionSA and Bosa declared donations of R12m and R2m respectively.

According to the IEC, a big chunk of the DA’s cash donation, about R15m, came from Fynbos Ekwiteit.