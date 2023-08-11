MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Child abuse reflective of embedded violence in society

On Monday, a video of a woman beating up a child went viral on social media. In the video, the woman, who is the child’s mother, can be seen kicking the child as he lies on the floor. (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-08-11-gran-upset-to-see-grandson-kicked-trampled-on-video/) A few seconds into the video, the woman, wearing boots, can be seen placing her foot on the child’s neck and pressing down on it.



It’s a gut-wrenching video. The unofficial explanation is that the mother took the video of herself beating up the child to send to the child’s father, who is allegedly an absent parent. This has, rightly so, enraged people. Rapper Gigi Lamayne has even gone as far as to offer to foot the legal bill for any lawyer who intends to have the child’s mother prosecuted for the horrific abuse...