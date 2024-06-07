THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Crucifying institutions safeguarding democracy reckless

Renowned and revered scholar-cum-politician Enoch Powell once observed that: “For a politician to complain about the press, is like a ship’s captain complaining about the sea .”
It was therefore inevitable that during the recent elections, the media and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) would become scapegoats.
As much as the media is not homogeneous, journalists often get it wrong for various reasons. Some journalists get overzealous and ultimately open floodgates of criticism.
Despite such misgivings, it’s advisable to engage with them in a congenial and cordial manner instead of fighting them.
Those who willy-nilly throw mud at the media either fail to respond to questions, or worse, they are ill-informed and often resort to a strategy of deflecting attention.
In my previous life as a journalist, I was accused of having an “agenda”.
Threats, intimidation and fighting journalists is an old strategy and tactic to silence and censor the media. Some politicians and spokespersons also resort to such tactics to conceal the facts.
Today, stalking, cyberbullying and body shaming of female journalists is pandemic, especially on social media. I’ve witnessed in shock how some journalists such as Karyn Maughan, Qaanitah Hunter and Tshidi Madia are often victims of this vitriolic abuse.
So when SAFM show host and journalist Cathy Mohlahlana chuckled after a caller accused her of being anti a political party, she went to town on how she’s often accused of such in WhatsApp groups. Just because she’s asking difficult and uncomfortable questions, she’s being painted with a black brush.
A day later, DA leader John Steeinhuisen snubbed Talk Radio 702 host Clement Manyathela at the IEC Results Operation Centre in Midrand.
Later with another host, Mandy Weiner, Steenhuisen accused Manyathela of “bias”.
Steenhuisen’s behaviour was childish. Fighting the media is tantamount to flying a parachute full of bricks.
Whether Steenhuisen had an axe to grind against the journalist, showing maturity is key. The journalist is the messenger and the media is the medium to convey the message.
Some leaders of political parties also publicly chastised and castigated the IEC after the system crash which affected the elections leader board and the website as if that had affected the results.
Technical glitches happen on all online platforms. Therefore, attacking the IEC for such was reckless and irresponsible.
The Human Sciences Research Council’s survey on voter satisfaction showed that many voters were satisfied with the work of the IEC in the recent polls.
It’s becoming fashionable to point a finger at the media and chapter 9 institutions just to create unnecessary drama. Both institutions are not above reproach but criticisms levelled at them must be done in a congenial manner and justifiable.
The media did a sterling job in covering the historic and hotly contested elections, so did the electoral commission, law enforcement agencies and to a large extent the defenders of our constitution.
