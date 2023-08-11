×

Boxing

Ex-journo, publisher and attorney among those tipped for BSA board

Boxing SA looking for people who will take sport back to former glory

11 August 2023 - 14:35

If the boxing people believe that I have a contribution to make by serving in the board of Boxing SA, why not?

That was the response yesterday from Luxolo September when he was approached for a comment after being informed that his name,  that of Bongani Siqoko and Allan Norman have been presented to sports minister Zizi Kodwa for consideration when he appoints a new board of Boxing SA in December...

