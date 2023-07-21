READER LETTER | Time is ripe for racial healing of our land

Finally the focus of the public discourse on the challenges facing us is on the right place, namely the racial healing of our land. Ian Fuhr hits the nail on the head in his opinion in Network 24 in which he states that nearly all the problems in our country are connected in one way or the other to our legacy of systemic racism and the psychological damage caused to all our people of all races.
Efforts by a group of which I was part of in 2016 to get a national dialogue off the ground, with a focus on both the past and the future, did not find fertile soil at that stage. A larger group of Afrikaans speakers, known as The Group of 10, issued the Declaration on Apartheid in 2020, also focusing on both the past and the future.
It included an apology for the pain caused by apartheid, but also a commitment to help building a better future for all South Africans in an inclusive manner. This declaration was welcomed by many, but also criticised by whites who said “we have apologised enough”.
The time clearly still was not ripe. The wide-ranging challenges facing us today help to remove the blindfolds from people’s eyes. Many finally realise that a process of racial healing from our past has become an urgent necessity.
Diverse community organisations, including the inclusive network Dialogue for Action, are committed to promote dialogue and action across historical divides. The time is ripe now given the huge challenges facing our country.
May the urgent need to find solutions bring us closer together across historical divides and contribute to the racial healing of our land.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria (currently in Indonesia)
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka
