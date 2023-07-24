The monumental explosion in the Johannesburg CBD is a grim and deadly reminder that lurking underneath the caverns of the city are fuel/gas/sewage and water pipelines that could serve as a catalyst to trigger off a catastrophic seismic event.
As far back as 2018 The Sunday Times and other local and international newspapers predicted that events such as what we witnessed will occur. Numerous factors could have contributed to the explosion which was indeed equivalent to a seismic shock and grim possibilities that more powerful events of this magnitude will take place.
Illegal mining under the bowels of Africa’s largest city are a prelude to geographical disaster on an epic scale. Reckless activities and non-maintenance of underground installations could be contributory factors that led to this earth shattering explosion. It is a recorded fact that Johannesburg and widely surrounded areas are encased in a complex labyrinth of tunnels, spanning 140km, which pose a threat of collapse that could engulf the area in an underground initiated inferno.
Illegal elements are digging tunnels that are dangerously close to highly flammable gas and fuel lines. The Bree Street explosion was an event unprecedented in our history, unless we are fully prepared for future events of this nature, the cost of complacency and ineptitude will be astronomical.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Joburg city centre explosion long predic table
