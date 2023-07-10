THEMBA KHOZA | Pollution threatens health of rivers and water ecosystems

Pollution threatens the health of our rivers, streams, dams, wetlands and other water ecosystems. Pollution, not only negatively affects the water quality but also negatively affects the quantity of water fit for use. This basically translates to the loss of precious water which we cannot afford in a water scarce country like ours.
The pollution of our rivers and other water resources is a man-made problem and can be prevented if we all become responsible citizens and declare war against pollution in our communities.
Protecting and preventing the pollution of rivers and all other watercourses is everyone's responsibility. All stakeholders from individuals, business, industries, mining, agriculture and government need to work together.
Municipalities and industries must play their part in preventing the pollution of our water resources.
As much as municipalities must ensure that their waste water treatment plants are working optimally to prevent sewer spillages into our water resources, the public need to stop dumping disposable nappies in our watercourses, as this is no different from the outflow of raw sewer into our watercourses.
As we celebrate Mandela Day / Month let us join the department of water and sanitation (DWS) in the Clear Rivers Campaign to protect and help keep rivers and all other water ecosystems clean, healthy and free-flowing by adopting and cleaning the rivers or streams where we live. The campaign takes place this month as part of promoting volunteerism in the celebration of Mandela Month.
The need for water security, particularly in the face of global climate change and a multitude of anthropogenic impacts affecting our rivers calls for a unified national approach to protect our rivers, wetlands, and broader catchments.
SA being a water scarce and dry country requires every drop available to ensure water security for now and future generations.
Let us be responsible and stop our water resources being turned into health hazards and death traps. After all, it is in your hands to care and protect river systems and other watercourses for water security, socio-economic development and a better future for all.
- Khoza is a communicator with the department of water & sanitation
THEMBA KHOZA | Pollution threatens health of rivers and water ecosystems
It also negatively affects the quantity of water fit for use
Image: Paul Ash
Rivers are an important part of our daily lives as they provide us with water, the source of life and enabler of socio-economic development. Rivers are the lifeblood of a nation. Rivers give life and provide a multitude of socio-economic benefits for the communities around them. It is therefore important that they are always kept clean and healthy so as to provide quality water for socio-economic activities.
Our rivers and streams provide us with water, food and places for recreational, cultural and religious activities. This simply shows the centrality of water and the close relationship between the watercourses and the communities around them, making the need for clean and healthy rivers and streams more critical.
Rivers and clean water are key to economic development. Water is central to every aspect of life and all economic sectors require clean water to succeed and grow. Industries, mining, energy and the agriculture sector require clean water therefore it is important to keep our rivers clean and healthy. Water quality is one of the key aspects for the agricultural sector to export their products, so polluted and unhealthy rivers negatively affect the export of agricultural products.
Pollution is a major challenge in keeping our rivers and all other watercourses clean and healthy, and this also poses a major risk in terms of water security as every drop counts in a water scarce country. River pollution simply means less available water for use and this has serious consequences for the socio-economic development of communities and the country.
