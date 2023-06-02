HRC vows to watch Tshwane over Hammanskraal water
City approves R450m budget to fix Rooiwal, two years after report
By Koena Mashale and Jeanette Chabalala - 02 June 2023 - 07:00
The South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) says it will put pressure on the City of Tshwane to implement recommendations it made on the provision of water to the community of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in the wake of the cholera outbreak.
Harriete Buga, SAHRC Gauteng legal officer, was speaking on Thursday following a visit to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant...
HRC vows to watch Tshwane over Hammanskraal water
City approves R450m budget to fix Rooiwal, two years after report
The South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) says it will put pressure on the City of Tshwane to implement recommendations it made on the provision of water to the community of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in the wake of the cholera outbreak.
Harriete Buga, SAHRC Gauteng legal officer, was speaking on Thursday following a visit to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos