SOWETAN | Failure to conduct due diligence can be dire

Government officials have an important obligation to the public to pursue due diligence in their day-to-day work. They have to check that they are following sound practices and fulfill legislative requirements, especially when managing finances and issuing contracts.

The Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act are two important legislative frameworks that enable accounting officers to manage and be held accountable for the public resources they use.

The outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, which has killed over 20 people, provides a case study of the severity of the harm that can flow from failure to conduct due diligence.

While the source of the cholera is yet to be identified, water problems in Hammanskraal are historic and relate to the pollution of water sources in the area from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.