SOWETAN | Jobs drive a welcome initiative

About 34% of people eligible to work in Gauteng are unemployed. In fact Statistics SA places the expanded unemployment rate at just under 40%. A significant number of those are young people, desperate to secure jobs.
This desperation was highlighted yet again on June 16, when snaking queues resembling those of the 1994 elections formed at centres where thousands of young people went to apply for opportunities advertised by the Gauteng government.
The Nasispani campaign led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi has advertised about 8,000 posts for jobs in the province, a mixed bag of temporary and permanent opportunities.
At the last count, about 50,000 people had applied, confirming yet again the gravity of our unemployment crisis.
Lesufi’s critics have accused him of using this initiative, and by extension state resources, to campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s elections. It would be naive to believe that Lesufi, a politician, is not hoping to bank political mileage from this initiative.
But if tangible job opportunities are made available to people in a fair and transparent manner, any other intention the premier may have, political or otherwise, is immaterial.
This week videos emerged on social media claiming that some CVs of applicants had been thrown away and suggesting the campaign was rigged to exclusively benefit supporters of the ANC.
The source of the videos and legitimacy of its claims is yet to be verified. Lesufi has rejected these assertions, saying his government would investigate who is behind them.
If true, they would taint the credibility of the initiative. If not, they suggest a sinister motive at play to discredit a much-needed initiative by the government.
Importantly, Lesufi has promised that all applicants would be given a reference number as a form of acknowledgment of receipt and capturing of their applications.
We welcome this promise of transparency and implore the gauteng legislature to exercise its responsibility to oversee the programme and ensure accountability in all its processes.
Ultimately, we must never lose sight of the fact that the job crisis in our country is arguably the biggest threat to our democracy and the well-being of our nation more broadly.
Every legitimate effort to deal with it must be welcomed.
SOWETAN | Jobs drive a welcome initiative
Image: Antonio Muchave
About 34% of people eligible to work in Gauteng are unemployed. In fact Statistics SA places the expanded unemployment rate at just under 40%. A significant number of those are young people, desperate to secure jobs.
This desperation was highlighted yet again on June 16, when snaking queues resembling those of the 1994 elections formed at centres where thousands of young people went to apply for opportunities advertised by the Gauteng government.
The Nasispani campaign led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi has advertised about 8,000 posts for jobs in the province, a mixed bag of temporary and permanent opportunities.
At the last count, about 50,000 people had applied, confirming yet again the gravity of our unemployment crisis.
Lesufi’s critics have accused him of using this initiative, and by extension state resources, to campaign for the ANC ahead of next year’s elections. It would be naive to believe that Lesufi, a politician, is not hoping to bank political mileage from this initiative.
But if tangible job opportunities are made available to people in a fair and transparent manner, any other intention the premier may have, political or otherwise, is immaterial.
This week videos emerged on social media claiming that some CVs of applicants had been thrown away and suggesting the campaign was rigged to exclusively benefit supporters of the ANC.
The source of the videos and legitimacy of its claims is yet to be verified. Lesufi has rejected these assertions, saying his government would investigate who is behind them.
If true, they would taint the credibility of the initiative. If not, they suggest a sinister motive at play to discredit a much-needed initiative by the government.
Importantly, Lesufi has promised that all applicants would be given a reference number as a form of acknowledgment of receipt and capturing of their applications.
We welcome this promise of transparency and implore the gauteng legislature to exercise its responsibility to oversee the programme and ensure accountability in all its processes.
Ultimately, we must never lose sight of the fact that the job crisis in our country is arguably the biggest threat to our democracy and the well-being of our nation more broadly.
Every legitimate effort to deal with it must be welcomed.
Panyaza Lesufi vows full account of every CV submitted for Youth Day jobs initiative
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos