×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Only 22,000 nurses in SA public healthcare with budget constraints limiting new hires

By TimesLIVE - 21 June 2023 - 12:22
There are 5,060 vacancies for various nursing specialities, says health minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Stock photo.
There are 5,060 vacancies for various nursing specialities, says health minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

South Africa has only 22,090 nurses to serve more than 50-million people dependent on the public health sector. Of these, more than 30% will retire in the next 10 years and a further 38% will retire a decade later.

This, and that there are 5,060 vacancies for various nursing specialities, was revealed by health minister Dr Joe Phaahla in an answer to a written parliamentary question from the DA.

The minister said he “is unable to state the envisaged time frame to fill the vacant positions due to general budget cuts that negatively affect the Compensation of Employment” and that the filling of vacant posts were prioritised “where the budgets permit”, said DA MP Michéle Clarke.

The Rural Health Advocacy Project said recently large numbers of nurses were unemployed because of mismatches between the categories of nurses being trained and the categories of those needed, inconsistent and poor-quality training, the reluctance of nurses to work in rural and remote areas, and unfunded vacancies in the public sector.

Last month, private healthcare network Netcare voiced its concern about a critical shortage of nurses and its frustration that private hospitals are restricted from accelerating training to deal with the shortfall.

TimesLIVE

Union vows to continue with protest at nursing college despite court interdict

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union says it will challenge a court order obtained by the Gauteng health department on Friday which ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nurses, staff battle to handle cholera cases

“I have never seen anything like this in my life,” said a nurse who was deployed to the Jubilee District Hospital since the outbreak of cholera in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nursing students in limbo as Gauteng health can’t absorb them

More than 100 nursing students who were given bursaries by the Gauteng department of health say they are in limbo as the department does not have ...
News
4 weeks ago

Veteran nurse hails 'golden profession' on International Nurses Day

A veteran nurse who has been on the HIV/Aids frontline for nearly 40 years celebrated her profession as she and colleagues gathered to observe ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
Diepsloot community protest over lack of police visibility and service delivery