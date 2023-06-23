Young prospect Fourie now a step closer to the national title

Lightweight No 1 contender and Gauteng provincial champion Kaine Fourie takes a step further in the advancement of his boxing career when he opposes Lancelot Moyo for the ABU SADC title on July 21.
Promoter Shereen Hunter's Unleashed Combat Sports will stage the fight that will headline her event that will take place in the Johannesburg south.
Fourie, a 21-year-old prospect, is under the guidance of Gert Strydom, who is credited for the success of many fighters including helping both Malcolm Klassen and Mzonke Fana to reclaim their IBF junior lightweight titles.
Fourie is in line to challenge the winner between current national champion Khaya Busakwe and challenger Ayanda Nkosi, who will be in action tonight in Polokwane.
Fourie has made an impression in a short space of time, and that includes stopping Busakwe last year before Busakwe became the national champion.
Both Fourie and Moyo, from Zimbabwe, are undefeated in six and four fights, respectively.
Hunter said she is continuing where she left off last year as she stages what she describes as an important tournaments in her life, in remembrance of Nelson Mandela.
"My journey as a young varsity student studying international relations put me in front of the earliest leaders of the ANC in the 1990s to get the message first-hand of what they wanted to achieve," said Hunter.
"I have always held what Madiba stood for close to my heart, and his ability to keep the peace between all South Africans."
She added: "I am really excited to see Kaine back in the ring, especially on the Unleashed bill. I just love his dedication and professionalism and have been very fortunate to have worked with him and his stable over a number of tournaments in the last two years.
"He puts his heart and soul into every fight, he is a great ambassador for the Gauteng boxing and I am sure he will do South Africa proud on July 21. I wish both Kaine and Lancelot, who is from Zimbabwe, a safe fight."
Young prospect Fourie now a step closer to the national title
He must first depose of Moyo from Zim in regional title fight
