SOWETAN | Failed cases embolden criminals

The week was hardly out of the starting blocks and, as per normal, SA has not been short of talking points on all fronts imaginable. But two cases have put the administration of justice in this country under scrutiny, which may in one way or the other, real or perceived, undermined the desired goal in the pursuit of justice.
First out of the block was the appearance in court of former cabinet minister Bongani Bongo on charges of corruption, theft and money laundering.
Bongo’s case has been a trial long in the making, and as has been the want of politicians when cornered and made to account for alleged crimes, whether by their deeds or omissions, he was quick to point an accusing finger at his political opponents, especially within the faction-ravaged governing ANC, of being behind his misfortune regarding the crimes he is accused of committing.
Bongo appeared in the Nelspruit commercial crime court on Monday alongside a few other accused, including his brother Sipho Bongo, ex-wife Sandile Nkosi and four companies, for their role in alleged criminality around the purchase of two farms where prices are said to have been inflated.
But as soon as the court got ready to hear the case, the state raised the matter of a missing witness – believed to be out of the country. That meant all charges were dropped against Sipho Bongo, while some charges, that of money laundering and corruption, against Bongani Bongo, a former minister of state security, were dropped.
It doesn’t necessarily mean the charges will disappear for good but it still hinders the process, which will eventually be pointed out as a miscarriage of justice by both sides of the divide and the general public, whichever way the cookie crumbles.
Now it has become worrisome; these unexplained disappearances of witnesses ahead of trials or cases faltering because one leg of law enforcement is found wanting.
Only last week we reported on charges against six men accused of the wanton gunfire murders of patrons at a Soweto tavern that left 16 people dead last year. The charges were withdrawn following the murder of the investigating officer in the case.
Both these instances could inadvertently embolden criminals who might just be contemplating either scenario: that of a witness disappearing or eliminating police officers handling their cases as a way out of their trouble.
We urge law enforcement – the police and the National Prosecuting Authority – not to let sleeping dogs lie in either of these cases, if only to send out an unequivocal message that justice will be served in the end where it matters.
