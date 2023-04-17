JUSTICE MALALA | Cases such as Bester's do not happen in isolation
I see Glynis Breytenbach, the fiery former prosecutor and DA MP, is in trouble again. This time she is being accused (by some) of being disrespectful after she told police minister Bheki Cele that he should hang his head in shame after the absolute disaster that is the Thabo Bester case.
In an exchange in parliament last week when police top brass appeared before the justice and correctional services portfolio committee to answer questions about the assisted escape of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in May last year, she told Cele and his officials: “It is an absolute disgrace that the victims of this man were not warned, prepared and protected. You should hang your head in shame, all of you. It is no way to treat people...
