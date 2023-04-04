SOWETAN | Killers know policing in SA too poor
Journalist and former editor Jeremy Gordin killed in burglary
By Sowetan - 04 April 2023 - 08:16
In November last year, journalist and former editor Jeremy Gordin wrote the following in his column published in Politicsweb.
“These days crime and violence cast such a frighteningly gigantic shadow over life in South Africa, we have all become concerned, scared, and hyper-sensitive – with the result, for many of us, that the better angels of our nature seem to have emigrated, without leaving a forwarding address.” ..
SOWETAN | Killers know policing in SA too poor
Journalist and former editor Jeremy Gordin killed in burglary
In November last year, journalist and former editor Jeremy Gordin wrote the following in his column published in Politicsweb.
“These days crime and violence cast such a frighteningly gigantic shadow over life in South Africa, we have all become concerned, scared, and hyper-sensitive – with the result, for many of us, that the better angels of our nature seem to have emigrated, without leaving a forwarding address.” ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos