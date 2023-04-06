SOWETAN | Road safety is everyone’s business
Easter weekend and traveling is upon us
By Sowetan - 06 April 2023 - 11:14
The Easter weekend is upon us once again, and with it comes perhaps the busiest period on our roads. Many people find reason to be on the road as some go on religious pilgrimages, some take advantage of the school break that often coincides with the holiday to also take a break for some meaningful family time away.
It all means there is an unusual amount of travellers in all sorts of transport on our roads. And with that comes increased chances of crashes that it has become customary to have the department of transport schedule a media briefing a few days after such weekends to give us the tally of the seemingly inevitable fatalities and horrific injuries ...
SOWETAN | Road safety is everyone’s business
Easter weekend and traveling is upon us
The Easter weekend is upon us once again, and with it comes perhaps the busiest period on our roads. Many people find reason to be on the road as some go on religious pilgrimages, some take advantage of the school break that often coincides with the holiday to also take a break for some meaningful family time away.
It all means there is an unusual amount of travellers in all sorts of transport on our roads. And with that comes increased chances of crashes that it has become customary to have the department of transport schedule a media briefing a few days after such weekends to give us the tally of the seemingly inevitable fatalities and horrific injuries ...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos