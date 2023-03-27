SOWETAN | Jail breakout puts officials in bad light
By Sowetan - 27 March 2023 - 08:16
The department of correctional services has finally confirmed what the rest of SA has known for weeks: The rapist and murderer who calls himself Thabo Bester escaped from a Mangaung jail almost a year ago.
The department’s confirmation came after mounting pressure for officials to investigate whether the burnt body of a man found in Bester’s cell after a fire was indeed his. ..
SOWETAN | Jail breakout puts officials in bad light
The department of correctional services has finally confirmed what the rest of SA has known for weeks: The rapist and murderer who calls himself Thabo Bester escaped from a Mangaung jail almost a year ago.
The department’s confirmation came after mounting pressure for officials to investigate whether the burnt body of a man found in Bester’s cell after a fire was indeed his. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos