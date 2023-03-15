Unemployed youth need to exploit opportunities online
SINAZO NOVUKELA | Alternative means to earn a living on a rise for youth
By Sinazo Alungile Novukela - 15 March 2023 - 08:53
The dawn of democracy raised hope for many previously disadvantaged South Africans. It symbolised a chance to rebuild and to set a new dawn for many of those South Africans and their families. It also set a chance to try bandaging the wounds that had been bleeding for a long time under apartheid. People believed that doors of opportunities were going to open to alleviate the burden from many households that lived below the poverty line. What we see today are huge statistics of youth unemployment and this has become the biggest threat and challenge.
According to the Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2022, the graduate unemployment rate was relatively low in SA compared to those of other educational levels, while youth unemployment continues to be a burden, irrespective of educational attainment, and seemingly a very dangerous threat to democracy. ...
Unemployed youth need to exploit opportunities online
SINAZO NOVUKELA | Alternative means to earn a living on a rise for youth
The dawn of democracy raised hope for many previously disadvantaged South Africans. It symbolised a chance to rebuild and to set a new dawn for many of those South Africans and their families. It also set a chance to try bandaging the wounds that had been bleeding for a long time under apartheid. People believed that doors of opportunities were going to open to alleviate the burden from many households that lived below the poverty line. What we see today are huge statistics of youth unemployment and this has become the biggest threat and challenge.
According to the Statistics SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2022, the graduate unemployment rate was relatively low in SA compared to those of other educational levels, while youth unemployment continues to be a burden, irrespective of educational attainment, and seemingly a very dangerous threat to democracy. ...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos