SOWETAN | We hope it’s a cabinet fit for purpose
With Ramokgopa in the saddle let the real work begin
By Sowetan - 08 March 2023 - 09:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa held the country captive ala Covid-19 lockdown on Monday night. The occasion was the announcement of changes to his cabinet.
They have been symbolic of how his tenure in the highest office in the land has turned out, these late-night briefings. In the beginning of his term, Ramaphosa popularly promised to keep to the time when making such speeches to the nation...
SOWETAN | We hope it’s a cabinet fit for purpose
With Ramokgopa in the saddle let the real work begin
President Cyril Ramaphosa held the country captive ala Covid-19 lockdown on Monday night. The occasion was the announcement of changes to his cabinet.
They have been symbolic of how his tenure in the highest office in the land has turned out, these late-night briefings. In the beginning of his term, Ramaphosa popularly promised to keep to the time when making such speeches to the nation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos