PEDRO MZILENI | ANC must fix its language or risk losing its heritage ANC
2024 January 8th statement with its NGO-speak shows party has lost vernacular of the revolution
By Pedro Mzileni - 09 January 2023 - 08:48
In exile during apartheid, the ANC used the January 8th statement as a message to inform, educate, conscientise and mobilise ordinary people, in all communities of southern Africa, behind the strategy of the liberation movement for that given year.
This tradition started being implemented in 1972, just four years after the ANC’s watershed Morogoro conference in 1969 which elevated the momentum of the anti-apartheid struggle pursued by this movement...
PEDRO MZILENI | ANC must fix its language or risk losing its heritage ANC
2024 January 8th statement with its NGO-speak shows party has lost vernacular of the revolution
In exile during apartheid, the ANC used the January 8th statement as a message to inform, educate, conscientise and mobilise ordinary people, in all communities of southern Africa, behind the strategy of the liberation movement for that given year.
This tradition started being implemented in 1972, just four years after the ANC’s watershed Morogoro conference in 1969 which elevated the momentum of the anti-apartheid struggle pursued by this movement...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos