Degradation mainly caused by human actions
THEMBA KHOZA | Restore wetlands to boost water supply security
By Themba Khoza - 06 February 2023 - 11:26
February 2 is an important day in the environmental calendar as it marks World Wetlands Day. This day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and the planet.
This year, the World Wetlands Day was celebrated under the theme, “It’s time for wetlands restoration”, which highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration and calls on an entire generation to take steps to revive and restore degraded wetlands. Wetlands have numerous important benefits...
Degradation mainly caused by human actions
THEMBA KHOZA | Restore wetlands to boost water supply security
February 2 is an important day in the environmental calendar as it marks World Wetlands Day. This day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for people and the planet.
This year, the World Wetlands Day was celebrated under the theme, “It’s time for wetlands restoration”, which highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration and calls on an entire generation to take steps to revive and restore degraded wetlands. Wetlands have numerous important benefits...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos