SA woke up to news on Saturday of the attempted assassination of Eastern Cape-based University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu.
Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, had pulled up outside Buhlungu’s home on Friday night when unknown people fired several shots at the left rear side of the car – where the vice-chancellor is known to sit – as well as on the driver’s side. Buhlungu was in his home at the time.
Vesele died in a hail of bullets.
The incident has sent shock waves throughout the country, highlighting not only the crisis at the university but the violence often unleashed on those who fight institutional corruption. The shooting is the latest in a string of similar attacks in recent months on senior staff at the university, some of whom have been killed.
It is believed Buhlungu’s efforts to rid the university of corruption, dodgy deals and questionable qualifications are behind the ongoing onslaught against him and his executive.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Buhlungu made an appeal for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention, suggesting that all other efforts by local law enforcement agencies were either insufficient or lacked the gravitas needed to assure university staff of their safety.
We support the call to spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for Vesele’s murder - from the conspirators to the gunmen - are exposed and brought to book. There must also be an urgent and efficient intervention to protect the staff and broader community of Fort Hare University.
Importantly, this incident highlights a fundamental challenge in our nation’s fight against corruption – the violent pushback by those who want to continue to pillage our public resources with impunity.
SOWETAN | Graft-busters need heightened protection
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
For far too long we have accepted this as normal in our society. We have cowered in fear as brave men and women who stand up against criminality in public institutions are hounded and killed while our law enforcement agencies provide little to no protection.
Whistleblowers, investigators and state witnesses against corruption are targeted almost daily in every corner of the country as criminal syndicates seek to entrench their power through fear and violence.
As a nation we must do everything possible to stand against this anarchy and restore the rule of law in our country.
