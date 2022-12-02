SOWETAN | ANC must put interest of SA first
By Sowetan - 02 December 2022 - 11:42
The findings of the panel investigating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in regards to the theft of foreign currency at his game farm go beyond what is on paper. They underscore a fundamental principle that has become eroded with the passage of time: nobody is above the law.
There is a deepening view in SA that the elites are free to do as they please and the laws do not apply to them. Incidents such as seeing former president Jacob Zuma being released from prison on flimsy grounds and against expert medical opinion or of cabinet ministers being allowed to not pay for rates and services, have all worked to develop the idea that those with power and influence are not to be affected by the everyday realities all of us must face...
