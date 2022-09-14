MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Dr Malinga's woes mirror those of many black stars
Financial literacy and tax knowledge are crucial
14 September 2022 - 09:28
Like most South Africans, I was deeply touched when Goodwill Malinga, popularly known as Dr Malinga, broke down in tears while recounting his financial challenges on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The musician was reflecting on how his assets had been repossessed and auctioned off by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) after he had failed to pay his taxes.
It was painful to hear a father speak about how he was forced to stand and watch as his assets were being taken away from him. Even more painful was his reflection on how when he had it all, he would help those who needed his help, but when it was him needing help, no one was there to render it...
