Letters

READER LETTER | Have special courts for unlicensed firearms

By READER LETTER - 08 November 2022 - 10:58
File photo.
Image: Saps

I would like to add my views about illegal guns a concern for South African citizen. I think the government should create special courts for unlicensed firearms. This can help save the country from senseless killings.

Other strategies should include random stop and searches of everyone on the streets and at roadblocks. If found with an unlicensed firearm sentence must be imposed the following day while waiting for the ballistic test for possible further charges.

I think these measures can work so that criminals will think twice about acquiring and using unlicensed firearms.

Toki Kgomo, by email 

