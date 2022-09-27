TESSA DOOMS | Artists have a role to play in healing soul of the nation
Growing movement responding to a call for art to return to being the soundtrack of our political work
27 September 2022 - 10:53
South Africans hearts are broken. The promise of democracy unfulfilled has left millions of people despondent and opting out of project SA en masse.
Too many people describe their experience of post-apartheid SA as trauma. The trauma of a violent society and a violent system that instead of reducing the burdens of poverty and inequality, has entrenched them further with no clear end in sight. Fixing the country is not limited to fixing failing bureaucracies or changing leaders, SA needs a politics that heals and the arts has a role to play in delivering a mode for healing the soul of the nation today, as it has many times before...
