NATHANIEL LEE | Teaching and learning suffer as children run amok at schools
Lack of discipline disrupts learning and cannot be allowed
By Nathaniel Lee - 26 October 2022 - 10:28
The virtual collapse of discipline at many schools in SA poses a serious threat to the delivery of quality education and cannot be allowed to continue unfettered. The general assumption is that schools are places where teaching and learning take place.
In the absence of discipline, no education can take place...
NATHANIEL LEE | Teaching and learning suffer as children run amok at schools
Lack of discipline disrupts learning and cannot be allowed
The virtual collapse of discipline at many schools in SA poses a serious threat to the delivery of quality education and cannot be allowed to continue unfettered. The general assumption is that schools are places where teaching and learning take place.
In the absence of discipline, no education can take place...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos