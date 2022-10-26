×

NATHANIEL LEE | Teaching and learning suffer as children run amok at schools

Lack of discipline disrupts learning and cannot be allowed

By Nathaniel Lee - 26 October 2022 - 10:28

The virtual collapse of discipline at many schools in SA poses a serious threat to the delivery of quality education and cannot be allowed to continue unfettered. The general assumption is that schools are places where teaching and learning take place.

In the absence of discipline, no education can take place...

