Well, Julius Malema may sound like hating whites, however if you look at the way they treat black people then you will see his point of view.
Apartheid has changed the colour of its skin like a chameleon. The cash price of a car is on the board but when it comes to the banks financing the product, black people pay more interest because they are regarded as high risk.
In the insurance industry, blacks also pay more for the same product. You can have a cheaper car compared to an expensive one owned by a white person, however a black person will still pay more premiums and excess than the white person.
Our problem is that when a black man has money, instead of opening companies, including financial services firms, they opt for a political party.
Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Finance sector oppresses blacks
