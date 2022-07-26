TESSA DOOMS | Johnson's fall reminds SA that leaders lead at behest of people
Ramaphosa and ANC government need to pay attention to sentiments of discontent shown by the public
On July 7 news broke around the world that Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom. The Conservative leader, who was elected on the strength of promises to lead and execute Brexit, reluctantly resigned in response to enormous political pressure.
Although Johnson had survived a vote of no confidence exactly a month before his resignation, in early July he faced a more public display of no confidence in his leadership as 50+ members of his government resigned in one day to signal their unwillingness to be led by and support the leadership of a prime minister mired in scandal. The scandals include Johnson admittedly having raging parties at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, and more recently his support of MP Chris Pincher who also eventually resigned after years of allegations of sexual misconduct against fellow MPs. ..
