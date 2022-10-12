MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Time to rethink policy on public spaces in SA
CAPS will help make black women to partake in reconstruction of safe spaces in their areas
In her profoundly important book titled Demonic Grounds: Black Women and the Cartographies of Struggle, feminist human geographer Katherine McKittrick argues that all across the world, black women are forced to live in locations that have high levels of violence and structural poverty.
She contends that geography is a human construct and that a history of slavery, colonialism and imperialism has resulted in the racialisation of space. While her work focuses largely on the Caribbean and continental North America, it is relevant to the African continent where we too experience the effects of colonialism and imperialism on our land...
