SIHLE BULOSE AND SAVANNA STEPHENS | Lower mobile data costs may not be on horizon yet
By SIHLE BULOSE AND SAVANNA STEPHENS - 30 August 2022 - 11:05
When SA completed its latest, long overdue radio frequency spectrum auction in March, it created an expectation in the minds of consumers that mobile data costs will be reduced.
The Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) have previously flagged the delay in the allocation of additional spectrum as one of the reasons behind high mobile data costs in SA. With the vast majority of South Africans relying on mobile data for internet access, lower data costs are critical for our developing country’s quest to improve access to education, employment and information. ..
SIHLE BULOSE AND SAVANNA STEPHENS | Lower mobile data costs may not be on horizon yet
When SA completed its latest, long overdue radio frequency spectrum auction in March, it created an expectation in the minds of consumers that mobile data costs will be reduced.
The Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) have previously flagged the delay in the allocation of additional spectrum as one of the reasons behind high mobile data costs in SA. With the vast majority of South Africans relying on mobile data for internet access, lower data costs are critical for our developing country’s quest to improve access to education, employment and information. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos