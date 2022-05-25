Moving African women into mainstream economy

Preferential procurement can help address inequality

An estimated $42bn (R678bn) financing gap exists for African women across business value chains – $15.6bn in agriculture alone. If we cannot empower African women entrepreneurs and get them involved in supply chains, we will be doing the continent a disservice.



One of the key challenges is moving women into the mainstream economy. Currently, 70% of economically active women are in the informal sector, with limited access to financial services. In recent years, this trend has started to shift and we are encouraged to see an increase in women-owned businesses in fields such as aviation, fashion, farming, IT, mining, manufacturing and natural resources...