Fascists in our midst a deadly threat to our hard-won freedom

The next few years will be defining years for SA, as we lurch from crisis to crisis. Most South Africans are blissfully unaware that an extremist party that garnered only 10% of the national vote is dictating the political destiny of our country. This is how fascism stealthily worms its way into power, as a nation is lulled into a self-induced state of political paralysis..



The freedom of all South Africans is at stake, as naked fascism attempts to gain control of our nation by stealth, deception, deceit and crude intimidation...