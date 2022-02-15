Fascists in our midst a deadly threat to our hard-won freedom
The next few years will be defining years for SA, as we lurch from crisis to crisis. Most South Africans are blissfully unaware that an extremist party that garnered only 10% of the national vote is dictating the political destiny of our country. This is how fascism stealthily worms its way into power, as a nation is lulled into a self-induced state of political paralysis..
The freedom of all South Africans is at stake, as naked fascism attempts to gain control of our nation by stealth, deception, deceit and crude intimidation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.